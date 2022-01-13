SCDOT prepping roads ahead of winter weather mix

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The sound of South Carolina DOT trucks filling up with an anti-icing mixture ahead of the weekend winter weather mix.

The department’s public information officer Brittany Harriot says there will be 2,500 crews working around the clock to make sure the roads are as safe as possible.

“You know we’re pretreating our road with anti-icing pretreatments on the priority roads and bridges, interstates, highways, routes that are essential for the movement of traffic and emergency vehicles, if necessary,” Harriot said.

That anti-icing treatment is a salt brine solution that’s mixed at the maintenance building. SCDOT says they already have 60,000 tons of salt, over 525,000 gallons of the solution as well as 275,000 gallons of ice breaking chemicals on hand.

“We have adequate enough supplies to make sure our priority roads and bridges and highways and things are safe or are able to be treated. We will work with the event as it happens when that ice comes, we’ll be there,” she said.

SCDOT is asking that you avoid travel, and if you must, use extreme caution, reduce speeds, and stay clear of road crews. Bridges and overpasses will ice first so be extremely careful. They say watch out for black ice that can form on roads and bridges at night from melting snow.