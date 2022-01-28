SCDOT out again for 3rd weekend in a row treating roads for winter weather

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — South Carolina DOT workers are gearing up for their third weekend of winter weather storms sweeping through the Carolinas. They’ll be working for the next 24 hours to pre-treat the roads.

“We treat all possible winter storm and actual winter storm forecasts the same, we have our crews ready and pre-treating the roads. I believe they started yesterday and went into 24 [hour] operations again starting this morning,” said Brittany Harriot, SCDOT Public Information Officer.

Making salt brine solution and the anti-icing mixture are part of those operations. Primary roads, interstates and highways were treated on Thursday and Friday morning.

Down I-77 South to Lancaster County, they’re expecting 1-2 inches of snow. Emergency Services Director Darren Player says they’re preparing the same way.

“Very similar to what we did last week. My career firefighters that work here out of EOC will be carrying their pickups home with them this afternoon, that way they’re positioned all over the county just in case we have to call them out, they don’t have to come back here to get their truck,” he said.

His message is the same it has been the past three weekends, stay of the roads, or be as careful as possible so you don’t hurt yourself or put first responders in danger trying to assist you.