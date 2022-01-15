SC Highway Patrol, other agencies, prepare for winter weather mix

SOUTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Department of Transportation crews are spraying the interstate, highways, and priority roads with anti-icing mixture.

“We have employees working around the clock, around the state. We’re ready and working really hard to make sure that we can ensure safety for drivers. We will work with the event as it happens. When that ice comes, we’ll be there,” Brittany Harriot, public information officer, SCDOT

But South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller says this doesn’t give the okay to be on the roads this weekend.

“If you don’t have to have to travel and you’ve got the snow and ice, please stay home,” he said.

Miller says by now, you should have everything you need to stay home for a day or two if the weather conditions stay bad.

“We’ve got this long weekend coming up so you shouldn’t have to travel. We want to keep travel to a minimum for the snow and ice conditions. You might have a 4-wheel drive truck, you might have a front wheel drive car, they will go better than a regular drive vehicle, however, you still only have four tires, and they all stop the same,” he said.

He says if you do have to leave, check road conditions before you get in the car, along with having enough gas in your car and a decently charged phone with a car charger in case of emergency.

“We’re going to have to slow down our travel time to get to you so response times in incidents is slightly longer than normal. Know where you’re at, what county you’re in, what roadway you’re on and what direction of travel preferably that makes it easier for us to find you,” he said.