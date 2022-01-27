Road crews prepare for round 3 of winter weather in the Carolinas

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Crews from North Carolina Department of Transportation and South Carolina Department of Transportation are gearing up for a third round of winter weather expected this weekend.

According to NCDOT, some contract crews are already busy brining the major arteries in and around the Queen City. Ten trucks are prepping the interstates in Mecklenburg and Cabarrus Counties and another 15 trucks will be out after evening rush hour on Thursday for a total of 25 trucks.

At least 5 NCDOT trucks are prepping the primary and secondary roads in Mecklenburg County, and will finish the job on Friday morning. Crews in Anson, Stanly, and Cabarrus Counties also started the pretreating process on Thursday.

“We ask that folks prepare now for winter storm conditions that could impact travel Friday night into Saturday, and to get whatever supplies may be needed (groceries, water, emergency supplies), keep up with the local weather forecasts, and avoid driving if possible,” said an NCDOT spokesperson in a statement to Queen City News.

SCDOT Maintenance crews are back at it making brine and pretreating bridges, interstates and primary routes ahead of another weekend of expected winter precipitation. #Winter pic.twitter.com/WuCIA2xwT4 — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) January 27, 2022

In South Carolina, SCDOT is all hands on deck and is working around the clock to prepare roads and bridges in the affected counties. Crews have begun pre-treating the interstates and will complete the job on Friday morning. In addition, each county is reportedly stocked with salt supplies.

“SCDOT will once again have contracts with private companies to position wreckers along interstates to help avoid potential lengthy backups. SCDOT SHEP trucks will be on duty around the clock to help stranded motorists,” according to an SCDOT spokesperson.