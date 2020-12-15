Road crews not using brine solution for latest winter storm

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Road crews say the next winter blast expected to impact areas north of Charlotte is a challenge to prepare for. The threat for freezing rain and sleet means crews don’t have an opportunity to lay down a brine mixture ahead of the storm.



FOX 46 stopped by the Hickory Public Works Department Tuesday morning where it was unusually quiet, considering a winter storm could hit in less than 24 hours. City crews say they aren’t going to lay down a brine solution on the road because it will most likely be washed away by rain.

“With the brine we are going to wait and put the salt and sand down when we know we have something going on so that the reaction time is dead on with it. That’s why we have crews all night,” said Hickory Pubic Works Director, Steve Miller.



The City of Hickory plans to have five salt trucks out throughout the storm. Some of those trucks are equipment with computers that will tell crews when the surface of the road is at or near the freezing point.



Across town at the Hickory Home & Garden Center, employees say 40 to 50 bags of ice melt were sold before noon.

“We expect to sell a lot of our smaller bags to homeowners and maybe some big bags to bigger companies tomorrow just depending on what kind of weather we are experiencing,” Assistant Manager, Chris Johnson.



A lackluster, yet warm winter, in 2019 means the Hickory hardware store have leftover salt and snow supplies from last season. That’s good news considering management says they’ve had trouble getting shipments of supplies this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“With every business, we have had a lot of issues with shipments. We have been blessed enough to where we keep a lot of back stock to where we can keep our customers happy and coming back,” said Johnson.



Crews at the City of Hickory public works department tell FOX 46 they have more than enough salt to go around.



NCDOT also told FOX 46 Tuesday they are monitoring the storm, and like Hickory, don’t plan to use a salt brine solution ahead of the storm.

