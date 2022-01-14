Road crews in the Queen City prepping the roads for winter weather

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Road crews all around the Charlotte area are preparing for a large amount of snow and ice to blanket the area come Saturday. The storm expected is to bring more than six inches in some areas. Road crews from different counties and cities are preparing their trucks and equipment before the storm arrives in the Carolinas.

In Hickory, public works crews are keeping brine trucks rolling through heavily used roads. Brine, a saltwater solution is used to lay out salt opposed to throwing loose salt because of how it sticks to roadways. Once water evaporates, it leaves behind a fine layer of salt that’s deep in the asphalt. When snow and ice form on the road, the brine acts as a barrier to the ice.

Steven Miller, Public Works Director for the City of Hickory says despite workforce issues due to COVID, everyone is lending a hand to make sure roads are clear and safe.

“Our plows are on and ready to go and we’ll have folks coming in midnight, maybe 10 p.m. Saturday night and we’ll work from that point going forward.”

In Charlotte, officials say more than 100 Department of Transportation crews will be used to lay brine and operate plows in the coming days. They ask anyone who parks off-street to move their vehicle so plows can safely pass.

In South Carolina, SLED and SCDOT officials are asking drivers to stay home unless absolutely necessary. They also stress keeping main roads clear, and in some cases that means moving wrecked vehicles from busy streets.