Road crews ask people to get vehicles off the road and to please stay home

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Crews say clear roads help clear streets faster during the storm. Local and state crews have been busy the last 48 hours laying brine on the streets and making plans for the dangerous winter weather coming in two days.

“Stay off the roads,” says Robert Graham, deputy director at Charlotte – Mecklenburg Emergency Management Agency. “The roads really need to be for essential personnel and that includes our doctors, our nurses, our folks with utilities, Charlotte Water.”

Also, the crews will be working to restore power if there is an outage.

There are things you can do to prepare for the storm. Make sure you have enough supplies for everyone in your house to last 72 hours, including pets. Have flashlights, a charged cellphone, and enough medications for a week.

“Buy what you need,” added Graham. “But don’t panic buy, don’t over buy. We all know that we are currently seeing supply chain shortages throughout the county and country.”

Agencies are working to make sure those experiencing homelessness have a place to stay as well. Currently there are 3,100 people without a place to stay according to Mecklenburg County housing data. The Salvation Army and other agencies will increase capacity, while socially distancing from January 15 to January 17.

Crews know storms like this are not common, but they want to make sure everyone is doing all they can to be safe.

“Take it seriously, take it seriously, and hope for the best,” says Graham. “I hope on Monday we look back and go, we’re good to go until the next storm.”