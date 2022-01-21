RADAR: Check out the hour-by-hour forecast as snow moves into the Charlotte area on Friday

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – QCN’s Interactive Radar offers a detailed look into Friday’s forecast as winter weather threatens to bring anywhere from a trace of snow, to 4 inches of snow, depending on where you live.

This storm will bring a minor impact to most of the Charlotte area with snowfall totals holding around a trace to 2 inches. Accumulations will be less to the west, but locations to the east could be a little higher.

As the storm pulls off to the northeast overnight, cold air will rush into the region dropping out low temps into the teens and 20s. This could cause any wet surfaces to become icy through Saturday.





The weekend is looking sunny but cold with highs topping out in the 30s on Saturday and 40s on Sunday. Icy spots will continue to be an issue through Monday morning with temps dipping into the teens and 20s each night.

We will warm up a bit on Monday with highs rebounding into the low 50s under mostly sunny skies. Another storm will move in for Tuesday bringing us a brief period of rain.

Tonight: Wintry weather early, frigid. Low 19

Saturday: Partly sunny and cold. Hi: 38