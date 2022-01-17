Queen City crews were well prepared for sudden winter weather

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Despite supply chain issues, City of Charlotte officials say they were well prepared for the sudden winter weather.

Charlotte’s Department of Transportation said they didn’t have to deal with any shipping or supply chain delays because they were already stocked up with all the necessary supplies to clear the roads after a snowstorm. But supplies like salt, brine, and sand aren’t the only things it takes to clear the streets, staff and snowplows are limited in our area.

“I think the city did a great job yesterday with the snow. Like going down South Boulevard I had noticed, you know, a lot of salt trucks and stuff. So, the city in general seemed much more prepared,” said a Charlotte Resident in South End.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said over the past few days they’ve only used between 5-15% of their salt, brine, and sand to treat the roads. Officials from Cornelius, Gastonia, and Huntersville said they are already stocked up on supplies and aren’t having any issues with the snow cleanup.

“They were out here this morning scraping the roads putting salt down. I think they’re doing a fine job,” said Michael Otuel, a Charlotte Resident.

“The N.C. Department of Transportation has been aware of the supply chain issues affecting many industries and as such, has worked to keep supplies on hand and ordered more supplies so maintenance crews can continue to restock,” Jamie Kritzer with NCDOT explained in a statement, “Also, the agency has the ability to move supplies from divisions less affected by storms to those facing greater impacts, if necessary.”