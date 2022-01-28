QC locals prepare for a 3rd weekend of potential snow

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On a busy night in South End Charlotte, couples and friends bundle up before going out to dinner. With snow in the forecast for the third weekend in a row, the winter weather is on everyone’s mind.

“I’ve never seen snow here. So, I was shocked,” said Emily Usukhbayar, who grew up in New York but has lived in the Queen City for two years. “I thought, ‘you guys say snow, it’ll be like two flakes.’ But it was legit. My kids played in the snow.”

The Queen City hasn’t seen snow in three consecutive weeks in January in more than half a century.

For long-time locals, like Kenny Ramsey from Rock Hill, it’s unlike anything they’ve ever seen.

“It feels like it hasn’t snowed here in forever. And then three weeks in a row. That’s crazy,” Ramsey said.

In a city full of transplants, you’re bound to have those with strong opinions about southerners in the snow.

“They like it for about 20 minutes and then they freak out after that,” said George Schmidt, who grew up in Cleveland, Ohio. “It gets to about half an inch and they’re like ‘I’m done.’”

When the topic turns to driving in the snow, that’s where you’ll get mixed opinions.

“The main thing is the driving. They see an inch of snow and they instantly don’t know how to drive,” said Schmidt.

Meanwhile, the New Yorker, Usukhbayar, has had a better experience on the roads.

“It seems like there’s a bunch of transplants, so I think most people know how to drive in the snow.”