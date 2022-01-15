Over 200 flights canceled to and from Charlotte-Douglas due to upcoming winter storm

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Over 200 flights in and out of Charlotte-Douglas International Airport are canceled starting Sunday due to an upcoming winter storm expected to impact the region.
According to the CLT Airport website, the delays begin with the 12:03 a.m. United Airlines flight UA2336 Sunday to Newark and the majority of flights in and out of the airport are canceled for the day up until the 11:07 p.m. United Airlines flight UA5781 to Denver.
Charlotte flight cancellations, power outage prep, COVID test site closures ahead of winter storm
