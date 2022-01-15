Over 200 flights canceled to and from Charlotte-Douglas due to upcoming winter storm

FILE – In this Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max airplane takes off in the rain, at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. Federal auditors are issuing fresh criticism of the government agency that approved the Boeing 737 Max. The Transportation Department’s inspector general said Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that the Federal Aviation Administration must improve its process for certifying new planes. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Over 200 flights in and out of Charlotte-Douglas International Airport are canceled starting Sunday due to an upcoming winter storm expected to impact the region.

According to the CLT Airport website, the delays begin with the 12:03 a.m. United Airlines flight UA2336 Sunday to Newark and the majority of flights in and out of the airport are canceled for the day up until the 11:07 p.m. United Airlines flight UA5781 to Denver.

To check to see if your flight is impacted due to the upcoming winter storm, click here.