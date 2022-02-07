Over 20 vehicles involved in crash on Hwy 421 in Watauga County, officials say

DEEP GAP, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Over 20 vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 421 in Watauga County Monday morning, according to the Deep Gap Fire Department.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the 21-car crash happened on Highway 421 near Ben Miller Road.

All lanes of Hwy 421 were closed due to the incident. Traffic is being diverted onto Highway 221.

NCDOT estimated the roadway to reopen by noon Monday. Officials did not provide information on any injuries.

Deep Gap Fire said another large crash happened on Highway 421 “near the sandpiles” in Wilkes County.

Roadways across portions of North Carolina battled ice Monday morning as a cold front brought freezing rain and sleet.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect this morning for Burke, Caldwell, Alexander, Cleveland, Iredell, & Rowan counties until 10 a.m. Monday.