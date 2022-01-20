NCDOT crews prepare for second round of winter weather in the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – As another winter system approaches, the N.C. Department of Transportation is preparing for whatever comes to the Charlotte area.

Though the forecast isn’t predicting as much accumulation as last weekend’s storm, maintenance crews have been cleaning, prepping equipment, and ordering supplies to replenish what was used a few days ago.

A rainy start to this system means crews will not be pretreating the roads with brine.

The counties that make up Division 10 (Anson, Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Stanly, and Union) plan to have crews report to facilities between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Friday, depending on the area and the anticipated forecast.

Plans could change as the system moves through, NCDOT officials said.

Since Mecklenburg County contains several interstates, 45 contract trucks will be available late Thursday night to treat overpasses, bridges, and main lines before temperatures dip below freezing Friday morning.

More contract salt trucks will report at noon Friday to continue the job as needed, NCDOT officials said.

Union and Cabarrus County crews will mobilize Friday morning to be available for emergency calls and treat any developing trouble spots. Further east, Anson and Stanly County workers are prepared to mobilize between midnight and 4 a.m. Friday to address problem areas.

In addition, the State Farm Interstate Maintenance Assistance Patrol will work in rotating 12-hour shifts from 5:30 a.m. Friday – 5:30 a.m. Saturday to help disabled motorists get back on the road safely.

Drivers should remain alert for black ice Friday morning, especially on bridges, overpasses, shaded areas, and turn lanes, NCDOT officials said.