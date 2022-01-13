NC road crews will update public about preparations for the impending storm on Friday

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s the calm before the storm. Road crews are putting brine on the road, and some drivers know this is a rare event.

“Charlotte usually doesn’t get a whole lot of snow,” said resident John Beaver. “So, it will be cool to see it, but maybe not all the ice and refreezing stuff.”

That will be the worry and road conditions need to be passable for those who still need to go to work, church, and other places. The Charlotte Department of Transportation started hitting the roads Thursday afternoon and will continue Friday.

A spokesperson says CDOT will be pre-treating 1,200 miles of roadway, along with 155 bridges and culverts in the Queen City.

“I’m not worried about it at all,” said resident Randy McKiver, as he was filling up his truck at a local gas station. “I lived in Connecticut, so if we get a little dusting here, I’m not worried about it. the weather will be back to 40 or 50 by the afternoon, so it will be gone anyway.”

It may take a little longer than that for the temperatures to go back up, but road crews will be out in full force until everything melts and is gone.