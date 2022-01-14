Mecklenburg County shelters expand capacity, access ahead of wintry mix

MECKLENBURG COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Beginning this Saturday, Mecklenburg County area shelters will expand shelter capacity and access during this weekend’s extreme weather event.

Mecklenburg County, the City of Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office, Roof Above, and the Salvation Army Center of Hope are working together on this initiative.

Atrium Health has also provided 75,000 face masks to the shelters to help keep everyone safe as additional people may use their services this weekend during severe winter weather.

“Homeless outreach teams will deploy to homeless encampments beginning Friday to encourage anyone living unsheltered to visit a shelter or provide blankets and/or coats if they refuse to visit a shelter. Mecklenburg County and the shelters will be closely monitoring shelter utilization,” authorities said.

Men

Roof Above provides shelter for men and expanded capacity by adding cots at the Lucille Giles Men’s Shelter located at 3410 Statesville Ave. To access this shelter, men may come on-site at 3410 Statesville Ave starting at 4:30 p.m. Roof Above will operate its Day Services Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be limited indoor seating as well as access to restrooms. Masks will be required for entry. In addition, there will also be outdoor seating with radiated heaters in a manner that meets Mecklenburg County Public Health guidelines.

Women and Families

Salvation Army Center of Hope provides shelter for single women and families. During an extreme weather event, the Center expands capacity by 50 beds at its Center of Hope shelter located at 534 Spratt Street.

Women and families may access this shelter by calling 2-1-1 or by going to the shelter at 534 Spratt Street between 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Transportation

Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) buses will transport individuals to these shelter locations free of charge on January 15 and 16, 2022 during the day. Riders must simply identify a shelter location to the driver.

Mecklenburg County and its partners will continue to monitor the weather and community needs.