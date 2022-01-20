Light snow/sleet possible overnight, next round of winter weather moving in Friday PM

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Rainy weather developed Thursday as a cold front approached from the northwest. This front is ushering in much colder air again, setting the stage for more wintry mix and snow for parts of our area tonight & Friday!

As temperatures fall tonight, some of the lingering rain in our area could change to a mix of snow or sleet. Light accumulation is possible with this round before it tapers off and moves out overnight. Something to keep in mind for driving Friday morning and through the day is black ice! That leftover moisture will freeze in spots, especially on elevated surfaces.

After a lull in the precipitation Friday morning, the next round will start to move in from the south Friday afternoon into the night. This is coming from an area of low pressure offshore. It will be mostly snow, but some sleet mix is possible too. Most of this snow will fall from the Charlotte area, south and east. Amounts will be on the low side for most of us, but 2-3 inch totals are possible in Stanly, Anson, Richmond and Chesterfield counties.

The snow moves out by daybreak Saturday morning, leaving us with a sunny weekend. But it will stay cold! That’s why slick spots, black ice and snow-covered roads will be the main concern through Saturday and even into Sunday morning. Be careful out there!

Tonight: Cloudy with some light snow possible. Patchy fog. Low 27.

Cloudy with some light snow possible. Patchy fog. Low 27. Friday: Cloudy with areas of snow, mainly south and east of Charlotte. High 31.