‘It’s not usual’: Carolinians getting ready for yet another dose of winter weather

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A third round of January winter weather comes as a shock to many people around the Queen City. The last time the city saw snow three times in January was 22 years ago in 2000.

Those who have lived in the area for decades, like Gastonia resident Billy Hattaway, have trouble remembering the last time the region saw a January quite like this.

“It’s something different. It’s not usual,” he said.

Selena Pelham and Seline Betances are visiting Charlotte this weekend from Las Vegas. They said they prepared themselves for the winter weather and are excited at the chance to see some snow.

“I got snow boots. We literally bought boots just to come here,” said Pelham.

Maranda Thompson moved to Charlotte from West Virginia three years ago, hoping to find warmer temperatures. Although this winter hasn’t been reflective of her previous winters here, she says her and dogs love to make the most of it.

“I definitely look forward to it. It’s nothing that bothers me because I’m used to the snow,” she said.

For others, like Charlotte-born Kaon Brown, the slick roads and freezing air make for a major inconvenience.

“It’s messing up my plans now. As I kid, I would have been fine with it, but now it’s like…all right,” he said.

But perhaps the biggest inconvenience comes to those who rely on fair weather conditions for their livelihood. Hattaway works in construction and says his sites become messy and unworkable during snowy weather.

“They shut down for a week. We shut down the whole last week,” he said.

NCDOT says they have 25 contracted trucks brining interstates in Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties Thursday evening into Friday morning. They also have five of their own trucks hitting primary and secondary roads.