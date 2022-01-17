How cities, NC decide when your road gets cleared after the storm

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Some Charlotte neighborhoods are still left with messy, slick roads following Sunday’s snow and ice storm.

Different agencies, including the state, the city, and in some cases, individual neighborhoods, are responsible for clearing the roads, and it depends where your road falls on the priority list.

Shoveling snow is an uphill battle—one that fortunately doesn’t happen all that often in the Queen City.

“I’m so glad it’s not like that, because I couldn’t do this every day,” said Johnny Headen.

But the Queen City got more than just a brush of snow and ice.

“We’re on day two and it’s still pretty icy. The roads are icy,” said Maria Saldana.

That’s not easy when you have to get to work.

“I was supposed to go in earlier, but I didn’t think I’d make it earlier,” said Saldana.

But by midday, she was brave enough to make the trek down her snow- and ice-covered road in a rear-wheel drive.

And that’s not the only slippery side street in the Faires Farm neighborhood in University City.

“I told my manager I can’t go to work, I can’t get there,” said Darren McConnell.

He had to miss work Sunday because it was just too dicey for him to get out of his neighborhood.

“If they’d just salt down the roads, have snow plowers in the neighborhood to plow the snow, it would make life a lot easier to get out of our houses, so we can go to work, said McConnell.

He’s doing what he can to get ready to go to work on Tuesday, and hoping others will get to work too to make the side streets safer.

NCDOT clears the interstates first, and then the primary roads. Next, they clean-up secondary roads. Click here for a link to NCDOT’s snow clearing policy.

The City of Charlotte DOT released the following information to Queen City News:

The Charlotte Department of Transportation has made good progress removing snow and ice from a majority of the major and minor thoroughfares since starting emergency operations Saturday evening. Street Maintenance crews have been working 12 hour shifts to accomplish the work and crews will remain working through the night tonight. Significant melting occurred during the day today and helped the departments efforts, but motorists should exercise extreme caution during the night and early morning hours due to the potential for freezing conditions.



CDOT’s snow and ice control plan is based on a priority system as outlined in the plan. These priorities are established in relation to traffic volume, transit routes, access to essential services and continuity with NCDOT facilities. During a snow and ice event, crews start with Priority 1 and 2 streets and then work to clear priority 3 and 4 streets. Our short-term goal is to maintain at least 1 lane of travel on the higher priority streets and then circle back to clear them completely.



The City does not typically clear subdivision streets within the first 48 hours of the end of the storm unless there is a significant mobility challenge for police, fire or medic to gain access to the neighborhood. In extreme weather events, i.e. the roads are still covered 48 hours after the storm the city will begin clearing neighborhood streets. We have only had to do this once in the past 21 years that CDOT is aware of. Temperatures typically rise to the point that all snow and ice is gone before this is needed.



Faires Farm and Pamela Lorraine are City maintained streets and would be cleared depending on where they fall within the priority system. McLean Road is maintained by the NCDOT and is not cleared by the City.