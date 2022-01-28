Homeless shelters expanding capacity ahead of winter weather

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg County officials and other agencies are expanding access to homeless shelters to support people experiencing homelessness during the third round of winter weather expected this weekend.
Shelters will increase their capacity and access due to low temperatures and inclement weather, and will continue to maintain the increased capacity through at least Sunday, Jan. 30.
Homeless outreach teams have been sent to homeless encampments to encourage unsheltered people to visit a shelter or provide blankets and/or coats if they refuse to go. The teams will continue to make contact with homeless people to inform them of the resources available.
Roof Above will operate its Day Services Center from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. There will be limited indoor seating as well as access to restrooms. Masks will be required for entry. In addition, there will also be outdoor seating with radiated heaters in a manner that meets Mecklenburg County Public Health guidelines
Roof Above Day Services Center
945 N. College Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Roof Above will provide shelter for men and add mats to their shelters. To access this shelter, men may come on site to the Lucille Giles Men’s Shelter at 3410 Statesville Ave starting at 4:30 p.m.
Salvation Army Center of Hope will provide shelter for single women and families. The center will expand capacity by 50 beds at the shelter. Call 2-1-1 or go to the shelter between 9 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.
The Salvation Army Center of Hope
534 Spratt Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
CATS buses will transport people to these shelter locations free of charge from January 28 through January 30 during the day. Riders must simply identify a designated shelter location to the driver.
