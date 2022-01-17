Homeless shelter confusion sparks outrage during winter storm

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — With the cold temperatures the Queen City is experiencing, it feels good to be bundled up at home. But for Mecklenburg County’s homeless population, current weather conditions mean finding a warm place to stay could mean the difference between life and death.

On Sunday, local non-profits like Block Love Charlotte say a lack of communication from the county about the plan for homeless individuals left dozens of people stranded outside for hours, with no clue where to go.

Seven days a week, 365 days a year, and twice on Sundays, Block Love Charlotte serves food and essentials outside 700 North Tryon Street in Uptown. On days with snow on the ground and freezing temperatures in the air, they ask everyone if they have a place to stay.

“We’ve gone into camps and seen people frozen. We understand what it looks like to pull back somebody’s tent and see somebody lying there because the have died from hypothermia,” said Block Love Charlotte Founder Deborah Phillips.

On Sunday, Phillips says more than 40 homeless people showed up for their afternoon meal with no understanding of where they could go to get out of the cold.

“Being able to arm us with the proper information, that would have been very, very helpful,” said Phillips.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency services set up four emergency shelters around the county, but Phillips says a representative from the county informed her those shelters weren’t intended for homeless people.

“Inhumane. You’re sitting out here; you’re watching somebody with a disability that can’t get up and go to the bathroom. We got a guy who told me his arm is frozen and we were trying to warm him up in the truck,” she said.

Emergency Management says no one was turned away from the four emergency shelters, and extra bed capacity was created at local homeless shelters. CATS was also offering free bus rides to any local shelter. But Phillips said her team, nor the homeless community they serve, were informed of this plan.

“I don’t have time to place blame on anybody. I’m a woman of action. We’re a team of action. So, all I can say is the ball was dropped,” she said.

Eventually, the county provided a CATS bus to transport homeless individuals from 700 N Tryon to a local homeless shelter. None were taken to any of the four emergency shelters the county set up.

Block Love Charlotte says they hope better communication prevails in the future. Lives could depend on it.

“Please continue to pray for our neighbors. We don’t know what the rest of winter will bring, so we’re hoping going forward, we won’t have to deal with this ever again,” she said.