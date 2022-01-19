Governor Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of second round of snow and ice to move into NC

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Governor Cooper signed a state of emergency Wednesday in advance of the second winter storm to move through the state in a week.

Beginning Thursday, snow, sleet, freezing rain, and ice are expected to cause significant winter impacts in central and eastern regions of the state.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

“This state of emergency will waive some transportation regulations to allow for quicker storm preparation and response and power restoration,” Governor Cooper said. “North Carolinians should prepare today for this storm and make sure they have any medications, food, and emergency equipment they may need.”





Providing a separate emergency declaration, documentation, and expense tracking are important when seeking federal reimbursement for two different storm events, authorities explained.

While last weekend’s storm brought the most significant impacts to western and central counties, this new storm is expected to bring several inches of snowfall from the Triangle northeast toward the coast, and up to a half-inch of ice accumulation to southeastern counties.

Widespread power outages begin when about a quarter-inch of ice accumulates on power lines.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

To prepare for this storm and possible power outages, NC Emergency Management advises: