Getting ready again: NCDOT crews prepare for more winter weather

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina Department of Transportation crews are working for the third weekend in a row to get ready for round three of winter weather.

Crews have already put down brine on many major roads, but this storm is a little different with a round of rain expected ahead of the snow.

There’s a possibility some of the brine will wash away, but certainly not all of it, plus there is leftover salt and brine from the last two storms, and there was no time to bring crews out to pre-treat the roads in between the rain and snow forecasted to hit Friday night.

“Moving here and just getting snow almost every weekend, is kind of a lot, and I’m not a big fan of it to be honest. I like the summer heat,” said Tia Brown, who recently moved to Charlotte from Fayetteville.

Even the NCDOT says the back-to-back-to-back snow and ice storms are a lot.

“I’ve been with the department for 16 years, and I can’t think of any time where we’ve had back to back to back storms,” said Jen Thompson with NC DOT.

It’s been 22 years since that happened.

Our Queen City News Pinpoint Weather team says the year 2000 was the last January when the Charlotte area had three or more snow events.

Round three is also packed on top of other issues.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

“With supply shortages and COVID and people being sick too, a lot of industries are being impacted, and we’re not exempt from that, and so our response time may be a little slower than what folks have been used to in the past, but we’re still doing everything we can to get the roads open,” said Thompson.

NC DOT budgeted $60 million statewide for winter weather this year.

The grand totals are still coming in, but if the department runs out of that money and dips into the reserves, then spring cleaning might suffer.

“It may have some effect down the road in say springtime when other operations are coming into play in mowing or maybe litter removal, things like that,” said Thompson.

DOT keeps replenishing its salt supply after each storm.

“Within our own 5-county division, we can kind of move resources around,” said Thompson.

NC DOT uses brine, which is a salt and water solution, because it’s cheaper than other road treatment methods. Officials say the brine costs a few dollars a gallon to treat one mile of roadway.

The DOT will keep going, even if this winter storm isn’t the last.