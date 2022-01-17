DOT crews say roads may look clear, but beware of black ice during commute

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Workers with the North Carolina Department of Transportation and the Charlotte Department of Transportation have been working 12 hour shifts to make sure the roads are clear.

But the storm coming during the weekend and then followed by a holiday has helped keep traffic off the roads.

“Interstates are just about all clear,” said NCDOT spokesperson Jen Thompson. “We have maybe a slushy spot on a ramp or shoulder area, but the main line should be in good shape.”

Just because the roads look clear, there is the threat of black ice. Like an accident recorded by an off-duty CMPD officer on I-77 near Uptown, where the driver lost control but was not seriously injured.

“We don’t want folks to think everything is gone and there are no issues,” added Thompson. “We still encourage drivers to take their time tomorrow and slow down if they have to go out.”

The order for clearing roads for NCDOT is all interstates and four lane roads, then U.S. and state highways, after that are the state roads not included in the first two categories.

“Once you get into the smaller streets that are in sub-divisions and even roads within them, typically those are going to be maintained by a municipality or maybe maintained by a privately,” said Thompson.

Charlotte DOT says they have completed priorities one, two, and three of the department goals which are main roads, minor roads, and the collector roads.

The city is currently salting and brining these roads while working on residential and neighborhood roads.

Charlotte has close to 1,200 miles to clear and in the city emergency plan for snow and ice, the goal is to have 90% of all major and minor thoroughfares cleared within 48 hours from the end of the storm. Eighty percent of all residential collector streets made navigable 48 hours from the end of the storm, and 75% of all neighborhood streets made navigable within 72 hours from the end of the storm.