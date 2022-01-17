Despite the cold winter weather, neighbors with big hearts kept Hickory warm

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Monday, city crews spent all day cleaning the streets in Hickory after the snowstorm on Sunday.

It was a quiet, snowy day in Hickory. There were very little sounds of people.

“It’s cold!” said Kristine Harper.

But if you looked for it, there were signs.

“When (snow) gets deep, it’s tough,” said Harvey Stamey.

People were slowly filtering in at Olde Hickory Station.

“Pretty much every 3-4 years, I feel like there’s a big snow,” said Kristine.

During the day, the snow was manageable, but once the sun goes down, that’s when the road gets dangerous.

“We’re doing modified hours with the weather,” said Kristine. “It’s probably going to get treacherous once that sun goes down.”

But the only thing that was cold in Hickory was the weather.

“That was awesome,” said Kristine. “We’re doing good things here in Hickory.”

Coats, gloves, and scarves were set outside of a furniture store in Hickory, free to anyone who needs them.

Harvey typically has to shovel his own driveway, but his neighbor let him their snowplow. Proving that even in this cold, there’s still plenty of warmth out there.