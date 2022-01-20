Carolinas prepare for a second winter weather event

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For the second week in a row, the Carolinas are expecting to see another winter weather event. One South Carolina woman says although the Carolinas saw a lot of snow last weekend, it’s not as much as one from decades ago.

“It’s been a while, it’s been a while. I remember one of the biggest snowstorms back in 1982 or ’83… right, I do not know of one of that size and that intensity since then,” said Fort Mill resident Janet Rogers.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller says, despite that, he’s going to keep saying the same thing until the winter weather storm is over.

“If you don’t have to travel, don’t. We saw out of the 13 hundred some odd calls we had for service over the weekend, there were 125 cars abandoned in the snow and the ice. So, what we want to stress to the public is if your vehicle is not equipped to travel in this kind of weather, don’t,” Miller said.

South Carolina Department of Transportation will have 2,500 workers punching the clock to make sure the roads are safe for those who must use them.

Similar trucks will be doing the same in North Carolina. On Thursday, Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency.

“One-hundred fourteen soldiers with high clearance vehicles and 4-wheel drive ambulances are staging in Central and Eastern North Carolina today, they’ll move to effect counties when they’re needed.”