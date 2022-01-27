Carolinas expecting 3rd snow event in January for first time since 2000

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For the first time since the year 2000, the Carolinas are expecting a third snow event in the month of January.

Pinpoint Meteorologist Amanda Cox says that the area has seen 4.1 inches so far for the month of January. The last time the Queen City experienced this or more was in 2011, which was also 4.1 inches.

The next highest January snowfall total was 9.5 inches, set back in 2003.

“Last time we had three or more snow events in the month of January was 2000, with four storms,” said Cox, noting that the storms in 2000 did not fall on consecutive weekends like this year.

Records show the highest snowfall recorded in our area was set back in 1988, when the area received 12.1 inches of snow. The snowfall occurred and only lasted one day, January 6, 1988.

Cox notes that records of snowfall in the Carolinas only go back to 1939.