Avery County Schools to release students early Thursday for approaching winter storm

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Avery County Schools will release students early Thursday as an approaching cold front brings chances of snow, officials said.

The school district said the threat of impending heavy snow and current freezing temperatures could make roadways become hazardous Thursday afternoon.

Newland Elementary will now be dismissed at 11:30 a.m., Avery Middle School at 11:45 a.m. and all other schools at noon.

Avery County is under a Winter Storm Warning from noon Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday morning. The National Weather Service said up to 6 inches of snow could fall with winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

Avery County Schools officials said they had not yet made a decision about school on Friday.