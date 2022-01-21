Another round of snow arrives across the Carolinas

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Another round of winter weather has arrived in Charlotte and across North and South Carolina as another front pushed in bringing with it colder temps and wintry precipitation.

Uptown quickly turned into a winter wonderland Friday night.

Snow started falling in the Queen City Friday evening and after a couple hours blanketed many of the parked cars in Uptown.

“I love it here, I love the snow,” said Beel Aqriwi, who was visiting from Michigan.

Two rounds of snow in a week is unusual for many longtime residents of the south.

But for people who recently moved to the area, it’s a reminder of back home.

“I just moved to Charlotte three, four months ago,” said one man who recently moved from Indiana.

“I love it. It’s beautiful.”

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management took to social media to remind drivers of the possible dangers the snow faced.

“As we head into the evening we want to remind everyone to remain weather aware,” the agency posted on Twitter. “Temps will drop tonight and there is still a lot of moisture on the road meaning there is potential for black ice on the roads tomorrow. Please be cautious.”

In Anson County, snow came down hard on Friday night and left many residents preparing for a weekend of cold temperatures. It started heavily snowing at around 6 in the evening and hasn’t stopped.

Marsha Williams, who has lived in Wadesboro her whole life, said this snow is very unusual for the area.

“Some people are kind of freaking out about it. They don’t want to lose their power and heat, and I understand that, and then others are really excited you know, to be able to go out and play in the snow,” Williams explained.

Williams said it’s been years since Wadesboro got snow that stuck.

“A matter of fact we have not seen any snow of any value since 2018. That was the last time we had a pretty good snow, so this is exciting for us.”

For a town that doesn’t get much winter weather, Williams said she expects the roads will be a little bit tougher for drivers.

“The DOT does really good at getting the roads prepared. Some of the very back roads, they can’t get to those and most people will stay off of those. But for the most part, I would say the DOT does a great job at getting the roads safe.”

Williams advice is to stay off the backroads, bundle up, and watch the snow fall from indoors.