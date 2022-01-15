Duke Energy prepares for winter weather

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy is preparing for winter weather expected to hit the Carolinas Sunday.

Duke Energy officials said they are bringing in crews from the Midwest and Florida to help with power outages.

There will be an additional thousand line workers on standby.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Duke Energy officials asked that if you see crews out while driving to give them plenty of room to work.

If your power goes out during the storm, call 1-800-POWER-ON.

Duke Energy offered the following winter storm safety reminders on its website:

Customers can take steps to safely prepare for winter weather and outages that may impact them by doing the following: