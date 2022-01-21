5 things to know if you lose power during Friday’s winter weather

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Ahead of Friday evening’s winter weather, it’s important to prepare.

Here are five things to know in case you lose power:

1. Don’t bring generators inside

The winter weather expected on Friday may lead to power outages, causing people to get creative when it comes to keeping warm.

Authorities advise against bringing generators or grills inside, as these can cause house fires. Also, try using flashlights instead of candles.

2. Charge portable power banks

If you lose power there will be no way to charge cell phones or other important electronic devices. It’s a good idea to keep portable power banks charged before a storm hits.

You can also charge your cell phone inside your vehicle if need be.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

3. Keep blankets handy

As weather appears to worsen, gather blankets in an area you know how to find quickly. If the power goes out, you might lose heat as well. The last thing you want to do is have to find ways to stay warm if there are no lights and no heat.

4. Stay inside and don’t go anywhere unless it is an emergency

The same weather that caused power outages can also cause the roads to be covered in ice and fallen trees. Even if the roads appear clear, black ice is hard to spot and can cause roads to become hazardous.

5. Know your power company’s number ahead of time

Should you experience an outage during Friday’s’s winter weather, here’s how you can get in touch with Duke Energy about restoration times and updates:

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Text OUT to 57801

Visit duke-energy.com/outages

Report through their mobile app

Call 800.POWERON (800.769.3766)

Click here for Duke Energy Outage Map

Click here for Blue Ridge Electric Outage Map

Click here for City of Concord Outage Map