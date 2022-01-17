2 dead among 400+ crashes in NC during winter weather; troopers respond to nearly 1,000 calls

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina roads remained dangerous in areas impacted by a winter storm that swept in on Sunday, officials said.

Some roads were covered in ice or snow or were closed by downed power lines or trees. As strong, gusty winds pick up throughout Sunday, the National Weather Service warned that travel could be “impossible” in areas.

A deadly crash was reported around 9:20 a.m. along Interstate 95 in Nash County, just southwest of Rocky Mount. A couple from Myrtle Beach died when their SUV crashed while a wintry mix was falling.

Sunday evening, a dramatic crash involving a tractor-trailer happened in Durham when the big rig plummeted off the N.C. 147 overpass above U.S. 15-501. The highways were blocked and the truck driver was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Southeast Maynard Parkway in Cary was closed for a couple of hours after power lines fell near Cary Town Boulevard. The road reopened around 3:45 p.m., but crews were still on the scene repairing power lines.

Statewide, there were more than 440 crashes that the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to in the areas hit by the winter storm, according to Master Trooper Christopher Knox with the highway patrol.

Knox said that Sunday there were also 989 calls for service in the state where the winter storm impacted roads.

“It’s been a tough day, a very long day for our members. A lot of calls, a lot of collisions that they’ve investigated,” Knox said.

In Raleigh, police said there were a few crashes reported, but none were serious.

Interstate 95 was closed for about five hours in both directions in Robeson County by low-hanging power lines. A detour was set up until the highway reopened around 3:15 p.m.

Most of the snow or ice that impacted roads or highways in the state happened generally west of Raleigh.

The National Weather Service said around 4 p.m. that additional mixed precipitation is expected in the areas of the winter storm warning.

“The strong, gusty winds in addition to ice will result in numerous to widespread power outages. Travel could

be nearly impossible,” the weather service said in a statement about the continuing winter weather warning.