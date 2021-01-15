Winter Weather Advisory in effect as cold front brings rain, snow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The cold front that brought showers and drizzle to the area on Friday is heading east, paving the way for an overall drier weekend. That is, outside of the mountains!

Snow showers will develop in the High Country once again, with chilly and breezy conditions everywhere.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Avery, Ashe and Watauga counties, where up to four inches of snow could fall through Sunday morning. Some isolated higher totals are possible in the highest elevations.

In the Charlotte area, a minor disturbance passing through Saturday afternoon will bring clouds and a few sprinkles–with a few snowflakes or snow pellets (graupel) not totally ruled out. It won’t be a big deal and no accumulation is expected. With highs only in the 40s, gusty wind up to 25 mph will make it feel like it’s in the 30s.

The wind settles for Sunday, but temps remain chilly! Highs end up in the upper 40s with more sunshine. M.L. King Day on Monday is looking dry as well.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 31.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Few flurries/sprinkles possible. Breezy. High 47.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. 29/48.