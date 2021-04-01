Winter Strikes Back: The rain is gone, but freezing overnight temps make a return in Charlotte

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Thursday will be a much drier day with sunny skies expected from sunrise to sunset. However, it will be breezy and colder with highs struggling to make it into the 50s this afternoon.

Temperatures will plummet overnight with a record challenging low of 29 degrees expected in Charlotte.

Friday afternoon will be sunny but chilly again with highs back in the low 50s.

Temperatures will finally rebound into Saturday afternoon with highs back into the 60s.

Easter Sunday looks beautiful with sunny skies and 70 degree high temperatures.

The warmer weather continues into next week with sunny skies and highs making it up to 82 degrees by Wednesday.

Today: Sunny and breezy. Hi: 53 Lo: 29

Tomorrow: Sunny and cool. Hi: 52 Lo: 30

Have a great day!