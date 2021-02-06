Winter storm warning in the mountains with rain, wintry-mix in Charlotte overnight

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A fast-moving storm system will bring us showers overnight through Sunday morning. With cold air in place, some snow will fall across the Mountains, Foothills, and locations northwest of I-40.

A few flakes or some sleet could even sneak farther south to just north and west of the Metro.

WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect in the Mountains and Foothills until 12 pm Sunday. Snowfall totals will be around 3-5” with locally higher amounts about 3500ft.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect in the northern Piedmont until 12 pm Sunday. Snowfall totals could be 1-2” possible, but mostly on grassy and elevated surfaces.

The storm will pull off to the east early Saturday bringing an end you the precipitation by mid-morning Sunday. The rest of Sunday is looking good with highs in the lower 50s under partly sunny skies. It will be dry for any outdoor Super Bowl plans!

Monday will be a dry and cool day with highs in the middle 50s. An unsettled pattern takes over for the rest of the week as a couple of storms pass through the region.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with showers. Snow NW of I-40. Lo: 35

Sunday: Showers early, then clearing skies. Hi: 52

Monday: Mostly to partly sunny. Hi: 54 Lo: 30