Winter storm to push through parts of North Carolina on Sunday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A winter storm will push through the area bring us a mixed bag of precipitation for the rest of the weekend.

The mountains and foothills will see some snow overnight and on Sunday morning before gradually changing over to an icy mix and rain.

Along the I-40 corridor and maybe as far south as I-85, we could see a wintry mix through Sunday morning causing an icy glaze to form and some slick conditions. The rest of the area will be dealing with just rainy conditions as temps remain above freezing.

Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the mountain and foothill counties until 4 pm Sunday. Snow/sleet totals could be around 3-6”+ in the mountains (highest amounts above 3500ft) and 1-2” across the foothills.

Winter Weather Advisory is in affect for the northern Piedmont until noon on Sunday. Ice will be the biggest issue in this area with up to 0.25” of ice possible, and maybe a dusting of snow.

A few showers will linger into Monday before the storm pulls off to the east. More snow showers will show up in the Mountains on Monday with some minor additional accumulation.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers. Snow/mix Mtns & NE Piedmont. Lo: 34

Sunday: Rain, some heavy. Snow/mix Mtns & NE Piedmont. Hi: 47

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a shower. Mtn. snow showers. Hi: 47 Lo: 35