Winter storm could bring ice to Charlotte; system moves in overnight Wednesday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Enjoy today because a big storm system is moving in tomorrow morning. Our day will start on a cold note with lows in the 20s under clear skies. Expect a sunny, chilly and dry day with highs in the 40s.

Clouds will increase out ahead of the next system that will move in during the overnight hours. Rain pushes in after midnight and changes over to freezing rain and sleet during the early morning hours.

We expect the biggest impacts from this storm in the mountains, the foothills and the I-40 corridor. Those areas could see up to a half-inch of icing. Areas along the I-85 corridor could see a glaze to .1″ of accumulation. By the afternoon the rain/freezing rain/sleet mix will taper off.

LOCAL WEATHER WATCHES, WARNINGS, ADVISORIES

Another light round of rain and mixed precipitation could move in early Friday but it would be a much lower impact storm.

The weekend dries out and looks great with sunny skies and seasonal highs expected!

Today: Sunny. Hi: 47 Lo: 36

Tomorrow: 100% rain/ice. Winter Storm Warning in effect. Hi: 41 Lo: 37

Have a great day and be safe on the roads tomorrow!