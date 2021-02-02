Windy and cold conditions take hold; strong gusts, morning snow forces mountain schools remote

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tuesday will be dry but cool and windy with 50 mph gusts possible in the mountain communities. The mountains can also expect snow through the first part of the day.

The weather will gradually become quieter for everyone heading into the second part of the day.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the sweet spot of the forecast this week with sunny skies and seasonably cool highs in the low to mid-50s.

By Friday a cold front approaches and puts a good chance for rain in the forecast. The front will likely move through our area and stall to our south leaving us with drier conditions on Saturday.

By Sunday the front will backtrack into our area and bring rain right back into our area with snow for our mountain counties.

It will be cold on Monday in the wake of that cold front with lows in the teens and highs in the 30s!

Today: Partly Sunny. Windy. High: 45 Low: 26

Tomorrow: Sunny. High: 50 Low: 26

