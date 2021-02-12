Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect as wet, cold conditions continue

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The next in the series of low-pressure systems bringing us the clouds, fog and rainy/icy weather the past couple days will move through the region this weekend.

What does that mean? You guessed it– more clouds, fog, and periods of rain.

With freezing temperatures north and west of Charlotte through Saturday morning, this will lead to patchy ice on some roads, bridges and elevated surfaces. Be extra careful if you have to go out.

Saturday is when we’ll see the most rain. We’ll get a break in the heavier, steady rain Saturday night and Sunday morning, but Sunday evening, another round will move into the Charlotte area and east into Richmond County.

The pattern doesn’t change much next week. Expect more off-and-on rain Monday through Friday.





Tonight: Cloudy/foggy with more rain moving in. Freezing rain north. Low 35.

Saturday: Rainy. High 41. Sunday: Scattered showers. 37/46