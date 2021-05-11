Wet, winter-like Wednesday ahead

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Get ready to break out the umbrella again! Maybe the heavier winter coat, too. We’ve got a much cooler, winter-like rainy Wednesday ahead!

Rain will move in from the south overnight as an area of low pressure moves along a stalled front. This will make for a wet morning drive, with the rain heavy at times before lunchtime. The afternoon will be overall drier. A few showers may linger for the evening drive, but it won’t be as wet as the morning.

As for those cooler temperatures– we’ll briefly start in the 60s around midnight, then cool into the low and mid 50s by the afternoon. That’s more typical of late winter highs! The wind will be making it feel even cooler, with gusts up to 25-30 mph.

We’ll start to warm up again on Thursday with highs around 70. Thursday is drier, with only the slight chance of a couple showers again late in the day. Friday & Saturday are dry and warm. Sunday is mostly dry, but a few isolated storms may pop up late in the day.





Tonight: Rain moves in. Temps in upper 50s/low 60s.

Wednesday: Rain, mainly in the morning. Lingering PM showers, breezy. Falling temps in the 50s.