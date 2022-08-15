(PINPOINT WEATHER) – After a gorgeous weekend, wet weather returns to start the workweek.

Cool mornings and pleasant afternoon temps will continue this Monday but an approaching cold front brings storm chances for the second half of the day.

This morning starts off cool with temperatures dipping into the 60s and overnight showers tapering off. Winds are light as skies make way for some sunshine early but cloudy will likely build yet again heading into the afternoon.

Highs will peak slightly below normal, reaching the mid to upper 80s with isolated showers and storms developing during the second half of the day. Look for these storms to first impacts the I-40 corridor around 2 p.m. before leaking south towards the Queen City around 5 p.m.

Storms will linger into the evening and have the potential to pack a punch. We have a slight risk for severe weather today with the main threats being damaging winds and heavy downpours leading to flooding.

Flooding risk will remain low today with storms tapering off overnight. Tuesday will start cloudy and cool with temps in the upper 60s. We’ll see a much cooler afternoon with cooler air limiting highs to the low 80s.

Afternoon rain & storm chances will stick around throughout the week as Monday’s cold front stalls off to our south.

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Warm with Afternoon Storms. High: 87.

Tonight: Cool & Cloudy with Lingering Showers. Low: 67.