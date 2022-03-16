(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Rain and storm chances will take over for mid-week before warmer conditions arrive to finish off the workweek.

Clouds continue to build ahead of a low pressure system making its way across northern Alabama & Georgia. This will bring pockets of rain and light showers for your Wednesday morning commute.

Overnight lows have been limited to the 40s and 50s with the abundance of cloud cover. Temps won’t budge too much this afternoon as wet weather & cloudy skies lock us in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Showers will be widely scattered around the queen city with some pockets of heavy downpours. Look for this afternoon to host pockets of isolated storms with the potential to pack a punch.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather off to our south impacting much of the midlands and low country of South Carolina. We will see a few of those rogue storms leak into the Queen City.

Wednesday night will see lingering showers with overnight lows falling into the low 50s. Thursday will see light showers early before we make way to partly cloudy skies with highs peaking in the low 70s.

Look to see above-normal temperatures linger into the weekend with another round of wet weather arriving late Friday into Saturday as a cold front crosses the Carolinas.

Look to see warm and sunny conditions last through much of the weekend with spring officially starting at 11:33 a.m. Sunday. We’ll stay dry and above normal until early next week.

Today: Cloudy & Cool with Rain and isolated Storms. High of 60.

Tonight: Cool and Cloudy with Lingering Showers. Low 52.