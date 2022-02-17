Wet weather returns: Thursday stays warm, cloudy in Charlotte before storms arrive overnight

(PINPOINT WEATHER) – It’s much warmer this morning with foggy conditions locked in. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s under mostly cloudy skies and winds continue to pick up out of the south.

Thursday will be warm and cloudy as highs peak in the low 70s this afternoon. We can expect scattered showers throughout the day and evening with storms arriving overnight.

These storms will move in ahead of a cold front that pushing in Thursday night into Friday. The timing for these storms looks to be between midnight tonight and 5 AM Friday morning.

There is a marginal risk for some of these storms to become severe which is the lowest threshold of a threat. The main concerns will be heavy downpours leading to flooding and damaging winds ahead of this fast-moving system.

We have a Wind Advisory for Avery, Ashe, & Watauga Counties that will last until 5 AM on Friday. Wind gusts for the Queen City and areas north will be upwards of 35 to even 40 miles per hour at times and can pick up when storms pass through.

Friday will clear up early with temperatures rebounding into the low 60s under mostly sunny skies. Conditions will stay dry and warm through the weekend before rain chances return early next week.

Today: Cloudy & Warm with Scattered Showers. High of 72.

Tonight: Mild with Overnight Storms Likely. Low 57.