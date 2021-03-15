Wet weather returns: Our run of sun is done; showers, cool temps linger through Thursday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Today will be cloudy and much cooler than it was yesterday with temperatures hovering in the 50s all day long. Watch out for light, scattered rain showers throughout the day.

The more steady rain shows up tonight and into tomorrow making for a wet Tuesday morning commute.

There will be a lull in the rain Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning before another heavy round of showers and possible storms show up Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Once the rain passes Thursday afternoon we dry out for the weekend with nice conditions on the way. High temperatures from Friday through Sunday will be in the 60s with mostly sunny skies expected.

The fair weather is right on time as the spring season officially begins Saturday morning at 5:37 am!

Today: 20% showers. Cloudy. Hi: 57 Lo: 40

Tomorrow: 70% showers. Hi: 56 Lo: 47

