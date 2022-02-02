Wet weather on the way to end the week in Charlotte. Could there be more snow, ice on the way?

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – As a cold front gets closer to the Carolinas Wednesday, more clouds will move in throughout the day. Most of us will still be dry; the best chance of showers will be in the mountains by evening.

Overnight into Thursday is when you’ll want to grab your umbrella before heading out. Showers will continue to spread into the region, off and on through Friday.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Forecast rainfall totals are expected to range from a quarter of an inch (east toward Rockingham) to 1-2 inches from the Charlotte area north into the mountains.

Saturday will be drier, but it may not last long. An area of low pressure may move up from the Gulf Coast Saturday night and Sunday. As temperatures get colder, this could mean another round of snow or an icy mix for the region. Still too early for details, but keep it in the back of your mind for Sunday!

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Wednesday: Clouds increase. High 57.