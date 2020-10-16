Wet start to Friday gives way to cool, crisp, clear weekend weather

Friday will be a transition day as two cold fronts swing through the area. Watch out for showers and fog this morning with some afternoon clearing taking place. Temperatures will stay in the 60s all day long.

Beautiful weather will take over this weekend with plenty of sunshine both days. Temperatures will be a bit cooler this weekend with highs topping out in the low-to-mid-60s.

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE WEATHER APP!

It will be a great time to do some leaf-peeping this weekend, especially with the mountains almost at peak color! Stay with Fox 46 News for the very latest information.

Friday: Showers early, Partly to mostly cloudy. Hi: 69

Saturday: Mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 64 Lo: 42

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE