Wet pattern rolls on; more afternoon rain, storms expected in Charlotte area Thursday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Our warm and muggy pattern rolls on! Much like the past few days, Thursday will be another day where it starts mostly dry in the morning, with showers and storms developing in the afternoon and evening.

Once again, the risk for any severe, damaging storms will be low. However, slow-moving downpours means the risk of flooding continues.

There are signs of a pattern change coming, though. After a weak front brings more showers and storms through Saturday, Sunday is looking more settled! While the rain chance may not completely go away Sunday & early next week, it’s definitely lower. The humidity gets a little lower, too, but with hotter temps in the 90s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Areas of showers & storms. High 87.