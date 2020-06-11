Weekend will begin dry with sunshine, chances for rain increase Sunday

A cold front has moved into the Carolinas, and will park itself over the eastern Carolinas the next few days. That will lead to more rounds of downpours and storms, but mainly east of the Charlotte area.

Since the front is heading east, we’ll be tapping into drier, less humid conditions for a couple days. Friday and Saturday will be mostly rain and storm-free with highs in the mid 80s.

Then we get to Sunday: This is when the front will start to wobble west and move closer to our area again. This will mark the return of shower and storm chances, and the beginning of another rainy pattern heading into next week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Stray shower/thunder possible. Low 67.

Friday: Partly cloudy, less humid. High 84.