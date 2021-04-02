Weekend Weather: Winter-like weather sticks around through Saturday morning before gradual warmup takes over

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Friday will start on a frigid note with chilly afternoon highs expected. It will be sunny but highs will only make it into the low 50s.

CLICK HERE FOR SCHOOL SCHEDULE CHANGES

Overnight temperatures will be frigid again with lows dropping into the upper 20s on Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon highs will rebound into the 60s.

Easter Sunday looks great with sunny skies and highs in the 70s.

Next week looks awesome as a warming trend takes highs from the low 70s on Monday into the low 80s by Wednesday. Expect nothing but sunshine during that time period.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

A slim chance for rain shows up on Thursday.

Today: Sunny and cool. Hi: 53 Lo: 28

Tomorrow: Sunny and chilly. Hi: 61 Lo: 36

Have a great day!