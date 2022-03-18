(PINPOINT WEATHER) – We’ll have above-normal temperatures to end the work week but rain and storm chances will arrive this evening.

Conditions are cool to start this Friday as temps hover in the 50s and 40s under mostly clear skies. It won’t take long to warm up though as we hit the mid-70s this afternoon with increasing cloud cover.

Showers and storms will be likely this evening as a cold front approaches from the west. This will likely arrive around 5 PM with isolated showers lingering until Saturday morning.

High pressure will build this weekend, delivering mostly clear skies for Saturday & Sunday. Look for highs reaching the low to mid-70s throughout the weekend.

Spring will officially start Sunday morning at 11:33 AM as above-normal temperatures continue. We’ll stay dry through next week with another round of showers and storms returning by Wednesday of next week.

Today: Warm and Partly Cloudy with a chance of showers this evening. High of 724

Tonight: Mild and Mostly Cloudy with Isolated showers. Low 59.