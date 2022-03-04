(PINPOINT WEATHER) – If comparison is the thief of joy, don’t let today’s low 60s discourage you from yesterday’s mid-80s. We’ll be slightly above normal for this time of year which is sure to be a treat to finish off the workweek.

Temperatures this morning will start in the 40s with mostly clear skies. Look to see clouds build throughout the day as highs peak in the low 60s with winds out of the east northeast between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

It won’t take long for the 70s to return this weekend as Saturday and Sunday peak into the low to upper 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

We’ll be mostly dry throughout the weekend before a more active pattern settles in for next week. We first look to see a line of showers arrive late Monday into Tuesday morning before rain lingers into the second half of the workweek.

Temperatures return to near normal if not below normal through the middle portion of next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Seasonable! High of 63.

Tonight: Chilly and Partly Cloudy. Low 44.